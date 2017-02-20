Guiding Light Recovery Program evolves with 7 points of focus, 1 goal

Guiding Light

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - For almost 90 years, Guiding Light has been meeting the needs of people who need a hand up.

For many of those years they've served as a beacon of hope for folks struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

Steve Pratt is a product of the Drug and Alcohol Recovery Program and he now works at Guiding Light as a counselor.

The program has evolved in recent years and he talked about how it's impacting lives for the better.

You can learn more about the program at www.lifeonthestreet.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

(© 2017 WZZM)