Guiding Light: The new face of addiction

Guiding Light

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - What is it that you think an "addict" looks like? Steve Pratt was an all-American guy with everything going for him until he fell into the trap of addiction.

His life spiraled out of control until he found help at Guiding Light.

Steve joined us to share his story and perhaps erase some of the stereotypes about addiction and recovery.

For more information about Guiding Light, visit www.lifeonthestreet.org.

