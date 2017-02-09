Head and neck cancers: The cause and treatment

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - They are cancers that don't get the same level of attention as many others: head and neck cancers.
We spoke with Dr. Jared Knol from the Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan to learn what they are and how they are treated.
For more information about head and neck cancers or the Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan, visit http://www.chcwm.com/.
(© 2017 WZZM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs