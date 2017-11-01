Healing from addiction with help from Holland Hospital

If someone in your family struggles with addiction, it can be difficult to know how to love them well, while also continuing to take care of yourself and the rest of your family. Holland Hospital is hosting an upcoming event to help families navigate that difficult path. Jean Russner, Clinical Psychologist and Clinic Manager with Holland Hospital stopped by to tell us more about the upcoming event and offer some advice.

“Loving an Addict- Healing the Pain” will take place Thursday, Nov. 9th from 6-7pm at the Holland Hospital Conference Center. The event is free, but to reserve your seat here. To learn more about Holland Hospital and their other events click here.

