Helping the Community with David Carrier Law

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Many of us will see our aging parents or grandparents over the holidays. It’s a good time to be reminded there are many grandparents in West Michigan who are struggling as the sole caregivers to their grandchildren.

William Traywick, COO at David Carrier Law, explains how their group continues to work to help these individuals with basic needs and with financial planning.

For more information on all the services offered, visit their website.

(© 2016 WZZM)