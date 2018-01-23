Helping you navigate estate planning and elder care

Loving couple sitting together and holding hands, stock image. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Trying to make decisions about estate planning and elder care can be confusing, but making decisions early can save you and your family from trouble down the road.

The Law Offices of David L. Carrier can help answer any questions and help you plan for the future.

David Carrier stopped by The Exchange share some things to consider when making decisions about your future. The Law Offices of David L. Carrier will be hosting upcoming workshops.

For more information, visit www.davidcarrierlaw.com.

Upcoming LifePlan Workshops

Grand Rapids:

Friday: Jan. 26, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Wednesday: Jan. 31, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Saturday: Feb. 3, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Friday: Feb. 9, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Norton Shores:

Saturday: Feb. 3, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Friday: Feb. 16, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Tuesday: Feb. 20, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Holland:

Saturday: Jan. 27, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Wednesday: Feb. 7, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Thursday: Feb. 15, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Portage:

Tuesday: Jan. 30, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Thursday: Feb. 8, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday: Feb. 13, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

If you would like more information about advertising with WZZM 13, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM-TV