Holland Hospital: Annoying bladder leaks can be addressed

Plenty of people have experienced them, those annoying bladder leaks that can happen during physical activity or exertion. It may be when you cough, you lift something heavy, change positions or exercise. That’s called Stress Urinary Incontinence. We spoke with Dr. Jessica Wetterlin from Western Michigan Urological Associates to find out what causes Stress Incontinence and how it can be treated. For more information, visit https://www.hollandhospital.org/hh/urology-overview.aspx

