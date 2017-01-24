Holland Hospital celebrates 100 years of service to the community

New Technology

HOLLAND, MICH. - It’s been a 100 year journey toward a healthier lakeshore community.

Holland Hospital President & CEO Dale Sowders sat down to reflect on a century of service to the community.

There will be an old-fashioned picnic and ice cream social on Saturday, June 17, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Centennial Park in Holland.

The hospital is also inviting people to get involved in the celebration by sharing photos and memories. You may do so – as well as learn more about the history of Holland Hospital and the community celebration at www.100.hollandhospital.org.

(© 2017 WZZM)