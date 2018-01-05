Holland Hospital Center for Good Health introduces 'Lifestyle Medicine'

Lifestyle Medicine

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Meet Dr. Tyler Murphy, medical director for the Lakeshore Health Partners Lifestyle Medicine Clinic at Holland Hospital's Center for Good Health.

He joined The Exchange to talk about the concept of Lifestyle Medicine, and how it helps patients achieve health and wellness by optimizing nutrition, fitness, sleep, mindfulness and reduction of harmful chemical exposure.

Holland Hospital is offering a free physician lecture on Jan. 11, where you can learn more about Lifestyle Medicine and the Center for Good Health.

You may register at www.hollandhospital.org.

