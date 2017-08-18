WZZM
Hospice of Michigan Foundation helps HOM fulfill its mission to provide end-of-life care to all

Hospice of Michigan

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:16 AM. EDT August 18, 2017

Hospice of Michigan has grown to become the state's largest hospice provider, serving more than 1,800 people every day.  They are committed to the mission of providing quality end-of-life care for all, regardless of age, diagnosis, or ability to pay.   It is because of that mission that the Hospice of Michigan Foundation exists.  In recent years, they’ve had to shake-up their fundraising efforts, with a variety of events and experiences for donors.  For more information about Hospice of Michigan and their fundraising efforts, visit www.hom.org

