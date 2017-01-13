Hospice of Michigan seeks volunteers and the good news is, it's good for you!

Happy volunteer showing her t-shirt to camera, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If your New Year’s resolution involved a promise for a healthier lifestyle, you might want to consider volunteering.

Medical professionals report emotional, social and physical benefits for those who donate their time to worthy causes.

We talked to our friends at Hospice of Michigan to learn more about getting involved.

There is an online application on the H.O.M. website: www.hom.org/get-involved or call 616-356-5233.

