If you want to grow it, Let's Grow Garden Supply is here to help

Growing Plant

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Let's Grow Garden Supply in Muskegon is dedicated to the local gardener -- offering top-quality grow products and probably more important, the educational information to do it right.

Ronnie Evans joined The Exchange to talk about growing or buying organic and the beverage every great garden should have … compost tea.

For more information about Let’s Grow Garden Supply, visit www.letsgrowrite.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV