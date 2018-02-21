Indoor bike race supports Heart and Vascular Services at Mercy Health

MUSKEGON, MICH. - It may be winter, but now is the perfect time for a bike ride – especially when it’s to benefit a great cause.

Hundreds of people will jump onto stationary bikes at the Lakes Mall in Muskegon to participate in The Ride.

The indoor bike race will feature about 500 people, pedaling for better heart health. The Ride coordinators Blair Moreau and Amber Wallace joined us to tell us more about their event, which is a benefit for Mercy Health Heart & Vascular Services.

The Ride is scheduled for Saturday, March 10, from noon to 4pm. For more information, visit www.mercyhealth.com/theride.

