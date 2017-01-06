WZZM
Is Bariatric medical weight loss or surgery right for you?

The Exchange: North Ottawa Community Hospital

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:28 AM. EST January 06, 2017

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Do you feel like you’ve tried everything and you’re losing the battle to manage your weight?

The Bariatric professionals at North Ottawa Community Health System offer both surgical and non-surgical weight loss options.

They surround you with a team of experts to ensure your success. We learned more about it from Dr. James Foote, the Bariatric Medical Director at NOCHS.

North Ottawa Community Health System is offering a series of seminars to learn more about their Bariatric services:

Bariatric Medical Weight Loss Seminars

  • Jan. 9 – 5:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 13 – 5:30 p.m.
  • March 13 – 5:30 p.m.

Bariatric Surgical Seminars

  • Jan. 18 – 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 15 – 6 p.m.
  • March 15 – 6 p.m.

Call 616-847-5489 or visit www.nochbariatrics.org to register.

(© 2017 WZZM)


