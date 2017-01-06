Is Bariatric medical weight loss or surgery right for you?

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Do you feel like you’ve tried everything and you’re losing the battle to manage your weight?
The Bariatric professionals at North Ottawa Community Health System offer both surgical and non-surgical weight loss options.
They surround you with a team of experts to ensure your success. We learned more about it from Dr. James Foote, the Bariatric Medical Director at NOCHS.
North Ottawa Community Health System is offering a series of seminars to learn more about their Bariatric services:
Bariatric Medical Weight Loss Seminars
- Jan. 9 – 5:30 p.m.
- Feb. 13 – 5:30 p.m.
- March 13 – 5:30 p.m.
Bariatric Surgical Seminars
- Jan. 18 – 6 p.m.
- Feb. 15 – 6 p.m.
- March 15 – 6 p.m.
Call 616-847-5489 or visit www.nochbariatrics.org to register.
