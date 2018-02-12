WZZM
It's time to vote for a winner of SpartanNash soup contest

The Exchange: Spartan Nash

Staff , WZZM 1:33 PM. EST February 12, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There's nothing like a warm bowl of soup on a cold winter day and our friends at SpartanNash want to put a new recipe in "your" soup pot.  

They've narrowed down their Our Family is SOUPer recipe contest to ten semi-finalists:

Now it's time to pick a winner, go vote here: https://www.ourfamilyfoods.com/souper-contest-voting/

