It's time to vote for a winner of SpartanNash soup contest

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There's nothing like a warm bowl of soup on a cold winter day and our friends at SpartanNash want to put a new recipe in "your" soup pot.
They've narrowed down their Our Family is SOUPer recipe contest to ten semi-finalists:
- Rebecca Bartels of Wyoming, for her Fourth Generation Italian Wedding Soup. Rebecca is paired with UCOM.
- Jackie Bogema of Grandville, for her Ground Turkey Minestrone. Jackie is paired with St. Pius X Food Pantry.
- Frederick Brushaber of Grand Blanc, for his Kickin’ Cheeseburger Soup. Frederick is paired with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
- Teresa Fiocchi of Augusta, for her Fiocchi Family Pasta e Fagioli. Teresa is paired with the Food Bank of South Central Michigan.
- Jessica Fritzler of Grand Rapids, for her Crockpot Beef & Vegetable Stew. Jessica is paired with the Northwest Food Pantry.
- Gail Hammon of Nunica, for her Autumn Vegetable Soup (a.k.a. The Healthiest Soup in the World). Gail is paired with Love, Inc. of Allendale.
- Rita Tomaro of Grand Rapids, for her “Delicioso” Mediterranean Sup-perb Soup. Rita is paired with God’s Kitchen.
- Emily VanderLaan of Grand Rapids, for her Chicken and Rice Soup with Chiles and Ginger. Emily is paired with Westside Apostolate Food Pantry.
- Kaye Zbiciak of Hastings, for her Powerhouse Chicken Vegetable Soup. Kaye is paired with the Hastings Area Food Pantry.
- Amy Zeilenga of Door, for her Bacon Corn Chowder. Amy is paired with Buist Community Assistance Center.
Now it's time to pick a winner, go vote here: https://www.ourfamilyfoods.com/souper-contest-voting/
