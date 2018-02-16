It's time to vote for winning soup recipe in SpartanNash contest!

Soup in red bowl

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - SpartanNash announced the 10 semi-finalists in their "Our Family is SOUPer" recipe contest.

Now, it's time to narrow the field to five finalists who will cook for the judges.

We got a chance to meet two of the finalists and learn more about the top ten recipes on The Exchange.

To cast your vote, visit https://www.facebook.com/OFFoods/.

