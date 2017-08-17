Jester's Court Party and Play Center offers rainy day escape and after-school fun

Jester's Court

It’s billed as West Michigan’s largest indoor child entertainment center, where kids can play and parents can relax. Whether you’re looking for a location to host a child’s birthday party, a rainy day escape, or just some after-school fun, Jester’s Court is a wonderful option. Heck, even the pre-school aged children whose siblings are headed off to school can find fun at Jester’s Court. Check it out at www.jesterscourt.co/

