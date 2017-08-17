WZZM
Close

Jester's Court Party and Play Center offers rainy day escape and after-school fun

The Exchange: Jester's Court

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:31 AM. EDT August 17, 2017

  It’s billed as West Michigan’s largest indoor child entertainment center, where kids can play and parents can relax.  Whether you’re looking for a location to host a child’s birthday party, a rainy day escape, or just some after-school fun, Jester’s Court is a wonderful option.  Heck, even the pre-school aged children whose siblings are headed off to school can find fun at Jester’s Court.  Check it out at www.jesterscourt.co/

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories