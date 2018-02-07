KDL wants you to curl up with a great book

Reading Book

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Winter in Michigan is the perfect time to curl up with a great book!

Kent District Library is welcoming back their Let It Snow adult reading program. Adults who participate and read at least six books in different categories before March 31, will receive a Let It Snow 2018 travel mug.

Kip Odell, programming manager at KDL, stopped by The Exchange to explain the program and how one participant could win an iPad.

To sign up or for more information, visit http://kdl.readsquared.com/, or pick up a print form at any KDL branch.

