Kent County Veteran's Services working hard to help veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - At Kent County Veteran’s Services, they are working hard to make sure veterans and their families understand and receive the benefits they’ve entitled to.

Part of that includes keeping up on changing laws and regulations.

A new law involving contaminated ground water at Camp Lejeune could allow veterans access to free medical care or medical reimbursement.

Carrie Anderson, manager of Veteran’s Services, stopped by The Exchange to explain the new law and some of the possible benefits veterans can receive.

