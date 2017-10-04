Ladies Night with Kent District Library

If you are looking for an evening to unwind, spend time with friends, and enjoy some wine, Kent District Library has the perfect event for you. Barbara Williams, from KDL’s Kentwood Branch, is here to tell us about their upcoming Ladies Night Event. There will be wine tasting, food pairings, and other activities. KDL will be hosting two KDL Uncorked: Ladies Night events on October 11th at the East Grand Rapids Branch, and November 9th at the Kentwood Branch.

For more information, click here.

© 2017 WZZM-TV