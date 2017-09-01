Lake Michigan Credit Union Bridge Run shows off the best of Grand Rapids

LMCU Bridge Walk

The 2017 Lake Michigan Credit Union Bridge Run is a chance to see some of the best sights in Grand Rapids. Whether you choose the 10 Mile Run, the 5-K Run, or the 5-K Walk, your journey will start in the heart of downtown and take you over the city's historic bridges, along the Grand River, and through city parks. We got the lowdown on the event from Race Director Kyle Cutler and Lake Michigan Credit Union Vice President of Community Relations Matt Cook. The Run is scheduled for September 17. It starts at Rosa Parks Circle. To register, visit www.TheBridgeRun.com

