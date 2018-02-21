Lamberton Lake Fen Nature Preserve is hidden gem where conservation efforts are underway

Black-Capped Chickadee Perched on Pie Tree Branch with Cones

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Michigan Wildlife Council is dedicated to educating the public about the importance of wildlife management and conservation.

As part of that effort, they introduced us to the Lamberton Lake Fen Nature Preserve, hidden away in a spot you wouldn’t expect.

Colin Hoogerwerf is with the Land Conservancy of West Michigan and he gave us a tour on a snowy day in February, when the Nature Preserve was looking beautiful, but the threats of invasive plant species loom large.

Local volunteers are doing something about the glossy buckthorn plants that have taken over the area.

You can learn more about the work being done by the Michigan Wildlife Council at www.hereformioutdoors.org or, visit the Land Conservancy of West Michigan website at www.naturenearby.org.

