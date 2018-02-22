Learn about finding relief from chronic heartburn at Holland Hospital Lecture Series

Heartburn

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - You've seen the commercials on TV about Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease ... or GERD. That chronic heartburn is indicative of a digestive disorder that can cause a great deal of physical discomfort.

Dr. Bruce Fletter is a general surgeon with Spectrum Health Medical Group at Holland Hospital and he joined us to talk about Gerd, what causes it ... and how it's treated.

You can learn more about GERD and heartburn relief by attending a free physician lecture series presentation on the topic.

It's Thursday, March 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Holland Hospital Conference Center.

Reserve your seat by calling 616-394-3344 or visit www.hollandhospital.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

If you would like more information about advertising with WZZM 13, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM-TV