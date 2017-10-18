Learn about the benefits of stem cell therapy

Treating Joint Pain

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Stem cell injections are being used to treat all sorts of illness, from joint pain to tissue damage.

Dr. Michael Kwast is a chiropractor who's sold on the benefits of stem cell treatments. He joined The Exchange to explain how they work and describe the results he’s seen for patients.

Dr. Kwast’s group, Medical Services Providers, is affiliated with the Stem Cell Institute of America. For more information about stem cell therapy, visit www.stemcellgrandrapids.com or call 616-888-3160.

