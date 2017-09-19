Let Kleen Roofs get the exterior of your home in ship-shape condition

Kleen Roofs

If you’ve ever leaned a ladder up against the house and tried to clean your roof on your own, you know it’s like taking your life in your hands. But failure to address a messy roof can lead to trouble. Moss and leaves and algae are all destructive to your shingles and that's where Kleen Roofs comes in. Dave Dykstra explained how they can help, not only with your roof, but the rest of your home’s exterior as well. For more information about Kleen Roofs, visit www.kleenroofs.com.

