Let Straight Line Design help with your next home remodeling project

Straight Line Design

With two locations in Spring Lake and Holland, Straight Line Design is fully equipped to help you create the kitchen or bath of your dreams. Designer Julie VanderArk and Owner Randy Ruter took us through their showroom and inspired some serious “kitchen envy.”

Spring Lake Showroom:

18055 174th Ave

Spring Lake, Michigan 49456

(616) 296-0920

Showroom Hours:

Mon-Fri: 8:30 am - 5 pm

Saturday: 10 am - 1 pm*

*Evenings by appointment

Holland Showroom:

90 Douglas Ave, Suite 30

Holland, MI 49424

(616) 377-7089

Showroom Hours:

Mon-Fri: 9 am - 5 pm

Saturday: 10 am -1 pm*

*Evenings by appointment

For more information, visit www.straightlinekitchens.com

© 2017 WZZM-TV