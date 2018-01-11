Mark your milestones to retirement with help from Mattson Financial

Money Mentors

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - As you get ready for retirement, it's important to remember your "milestones to retirement."

Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward are the father/daughter team from Mattson Financial, a full service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area.

They stopped by The Exchange to explain what they mean by “milestones to retirement.”

If you want to be sure to hit all of your milestone to retirement, visit www.mattsonfinancial.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

If you would like more information about advertising with WZZM 13, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM-TV