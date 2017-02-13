Men and how they deal with grief

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When it comes to grieving the loss of a loved one, we often hear that everyone grieves differently.

Some of the biggest differences can be seen between how men and women handle grief. In our culture, men often suppress their grief, which can actually lead to emotional and medical health problems.

Hospice of Michigan is dedicated to providing grief support to everyone in the community. Sue Glover, Grief Support Services Manager at Hospice of Michigan, stopped by to tell us more about how men deal with grief and to talk about some available resources.

The Men and Grief Group meets on the first Tuesday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Mercy Health Hauenstein H1 Community Education Rm, 220 Cherry St SE.

For more information on Hospice of Michigan and other resources they offer, visit www.hom.org or call 616-356-5255.

