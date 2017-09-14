WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Close

Michigan Irish Music Festival offers unique glimpse at Irish culture

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:00 AM. EDT September 14, 2017

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The 18th annual Michigan Irish Music Festival runs September 14-17.  It features six stages of musical performances, dance, food and fun.  There will even be a local version of The Highland Games.  Watch this video to learn more about the festival and listen to a musical preview from the band, Moxie Strings.  For a full schedule of activities, visit www.michiganirish.org

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories