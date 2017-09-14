Michigan Irish Music Festival offers unique glimpse at Irish culture

Michigan Irish Music Festival

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The 18th annual Michigan Irish Music Festival runs September 14-17. It features six stages of musical performances, dance, food and fun. There will even be a local version of The Highland Games. Watch this video to learn more about the festival and listen to a musical preview from the band, Moxie Strings. For a full schedule of activities, visit www.michiganirish.org

