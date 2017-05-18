Michigan Wildlife Council highlights Great Lakes conservation efforts

Lake Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - As summer draws nearer, residents of West Michigan will soon flock to Michigan’s beaches and shorelines for afternoons of fun in the sun. But how can we ensure that these natural water resources will be preserved for future generations to enjoy?

The Michigan Wildlife Council is dedicated to increasing public awareness about wildlife conservation efforts in the state of Michigan through their Here. For Generations. campaign.

As a part of the campaign, they have highlighted several conservation efforts taking place right here in the West Michigan region.

One such effort is done by the Alliance for the Great Lakes, which works to protect the Great Lakes today and tomorrow by involving tens of thousands of people each year in advocacy, volunteering, education, and research to ensure our lakes are healthy and safe for all.

Adopt-a-Beach program Manager Jamie Cross explained what it’s all about in the video above.

If you want to learn more about the Alliance for the Great Lakes, visit www.greatlakes.org.

To sign up and volunteer for the Adopt-a-Beach Program, visit www.GreatLakesAdopt.org.

To learn about other great wildlife conservation projects the Michigan Wildlife Council has highlighted, you can visit www.HereForMIOutdoors.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV