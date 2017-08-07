Michigan Wildlife Council: Muskies make a comeback in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Summertime is the perfect time for fishing, and where better to drop a line than West Michigan?

But how can we ensure that our natural resources, the fish species and their habitats remain plentiful for generations to come? The Michigan Wildlife Council is currently conducting an education campaign to help inform the people of Michigan about importance of wildlife and wildlife conservation.

A lot of hard work takes place every day to ensure that our wildlife and natural resources can be enjoyed for years to come. Along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, many volunteer organizations contribute to wildlife conservation in the state of Michigan.

One of those organizations is the Michigan Muskie Alliance, and we spoke with Rob Hulverson to learn more about the species and what the Muskie Alliance is doing to protect it, right here in West Michigan.

