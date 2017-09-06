Monster trucks and more coming to Berlin Raceway

Huge trucks, huge fireworks, and some dirt racing are coming to Berlin Raceway. Mike Bursley, president of Berlin Raceway, stopped by to fill us in on the upcoming events! The Monster Truck Throwdown is happening at 7pm on Saturday, September 9. Two-time World Champion, Jim Koehler, will join other drivers in a night of crazy stunts. There will also be some motocross riders performing some stunts. One of the biggest fireworks displays in Michigan will take place after the show..

Tickets are $28 for adults, $18 for kids 10 and under.

For tickets, and more information, visit http://www.berlinraceway.com/

