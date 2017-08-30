Neurocore helps with treatment of ADHD and Autism

Neurocore

Increasing numbers of children are being diagnosed with ADHD or placed somewhere on the autism spectrum. Both diagnoses come with a variety of challenges, some of which CAN be managed. Nick Bolhuis is the Director of Clinical Operations at Neurocore and he joined us to explain how their training programs might be able to help. For more information about Neurocore, visit www.neurocorecenters.com

