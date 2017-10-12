Neurocore training can help ease Anxiety and Depression

Anxiety and depression can have crippling effects on people who suffer from those disorders. Many people choose to go the route of medication and counseling, but what if there was something more you could do? We spoke with Nick Bolhuis, the Director of Clinical Operations at Neurocore, to learn how their brain training programs might be able to help. For more information about Neurocore, visit www.neurocorecenters.com
