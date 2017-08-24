New Branches Academy offers world class learning in the heart of Grand Rapids

New Branches Charter Academy

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - New Branches Academy's mission is to provide a positive learning environment, along with a rigorous academic and cultural program where children learn to become healthy, responsible citizens, life-long learners and world leaders.

They do it on a 12 acre site, tucked into a neighborhood setting. The school’s focus on environmental learning is a natural fit.

We spoke to principal Terry Larkin about what sets New Branches apart from other schools.

Learn more about the school at www.newbranches.org.

