New Branches Academy offers world class learning in the heart of Grand Rapids

On the Southeast side of Grand Rapids, this beautiful school sits on 12 acres of land to develop outdoor learning labs.

Staff , WZZM 1:00 PM. EDT August 24, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - New Branches Academy's mission is to provide a positive learning environment, along with a rigorous academic and cultural program where children learn to become healthy, responsible citizens, life-long learners and world leaders.

They do it on a 12 acre site, tucked into a neighborhood setting. The school’s focus on environmental learning is a natural fit.

We spoke to principal Terry Larkin about what sets New Branches apart from other schools.

Learn more about the school at www.newbranches.org.

