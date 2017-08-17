New Branches Charter Academy prepares for back to school with new opportunities

New Branches Charter Academy

It’s a hidden gem, sprawled out on 12 acres right in the heart of the city. New Branches Charter Academy is located on Grand Rapids’ southeast side. This year the tuition-free charter school is offering busing, which will make it convenient for families. The school is also focused on giving students an environmental education to enhance the kindergarten through 8th grade curriculum. Learn more about the school and what makes it stand apart from the others at www.newbranches.org

© 2017 WZZM-TV