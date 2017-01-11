New technology for your next camping trip

RV by lake

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The opportunity to see latest and greatest technology is always a draw to the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV Show.

John Haralson, Veurinks' RV Center stopped by to show us some of the new technology.

The new 2017 Models displayed at the show offer something for everyone. Family owned, Veurinks' have been in business since 1954. The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV Show is going on Jan 12 through 15 at DeVos Place.

A dozen West Michigan RV dealers representing more than 100 RV lines combined with 200,000+ square feet results in the biggest RV Show in the state – The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show. Along with new RV’s, we have a remarkable selection of RV accessories, campgrounds and travel destinations!

For more information on tickets and show times, visit www.showspan.com/GRV/.

