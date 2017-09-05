Parents should 'Talksooner' with kids about drugs, alcohol

Parenting

WEST MICHIGAN - When it comes to keeping West Michigan youth away from the dangers of drugs and alcohol, an initiative called "Talksooner" is ready to score a Touchdown in its prevention efforts.

The initiative includes mobile messaging and outreach at some of the largest high school football games throughout the region!

Vicki Kavanaugh is the Youth Prevention Coordinator with Talksooner and she explained how it works on The Exchange.

The first local high school football game where fans will see the Talksooner team out in full force is this Friday's game in Muskegon (Sept. 8) between the Big Reds and the Fruitport Trojans.

Future games include Ludington vs. Muskegon Catholic Central on Sept. 15, Hart vs. Shelby on Sept. 22, and Allegan on Sept. 29.

You can learn more about the Talksooner campaign at www.talksooner.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV