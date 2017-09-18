Prepare for winter and get that roof work done

Reliable Roofing House

It's September folks, and that means getting that roof of yours ready for winter. Joseph Waldner joined us from Reliable Roofing to tell us how they can help and explain their "Fall Special." It’s $79/Month or 12 months zero interest. Many people wait until the end of the year because they usually don't want to spend the money or simply just don't have it to spend. That’s why their easy financing options are key during this time of year. Also, their specialty lenders will work with just about any credit type as long as they own the home. For more information, visit www.reliableroofingmi.com

