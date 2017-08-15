Quilting comes to Grand Rapids

Over 15,000 people are expected to attend this year’s American Quilter’s Society Quilt Show happening this weekend at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. With four days of workshops, displays, local and national vendors, and prizes to take home, there is something for everyone. Bonnie Browning, with the American Quilter’s Society, stopped by to let us know what to expect at this year’s show.

The show runs this Wednesday, August 16th thru Saturday, August 19th at DeVos Place Convention Center.

For more information, and for tickets, visit http://www.QuiltWeek.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV