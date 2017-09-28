Road Warrior: Betten Baker can put you in the car of your dreams

Betten Baker #1

If you’ve been thinking about buying a new vehicle, now may be the time. Blake Born joined us from Betten Baker to share some of the gadgets and technology now available in cars. He also explained why the timing is right for a new car purchase. Visit a Betten Baker dealership in Allegan, Big Rapids, Coopersville, Grandville, Lowell, Ludington, Muskegon, and Twin Lake. Or check them on their website at www.bettenbakermuskegon.com

© 2017 WZZM-TV