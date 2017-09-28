WZZM
Road Warrior: Betten Baker expands its footprint in West Michigan with new car dealerships

The Exchange: Dealerships

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:44 AM. EDT September 28, 2017

As you prepare for your next new vehicle purchase, or maybe it’s a pre-owned vehicle you want, Betten Baker has got you covered.  They now have a massive footprint in West Michigan and Chris Zeppenfeld joined us to explain the benefits of that for Betten Baker’s car buying customers.  Visit a Betten Baker dealership in Allegan, Big Rapids, Coopersville, Grandville, Lowell, Ludington, Muskegon, and Twin Lake.  Or check them on their website at www.bettenbakermuskegon.com     

