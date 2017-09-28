Betten Baker #4

Anyone who’s been in the market for a new vehicle has asked the question, “should I buy new or pre-owned?” When you work with a dealership like Betten Baker and you purchase a pre-owned vehicle, you get the assurance of knowing that what you buy is going to meet certain quality standards. Robin Bouchard talked about the benefits of buying used. Visit a Betten Baker dealership in Allegan, Big Rapids, Coopersville, Grandville, Lowell, Ludington, Muskegon, and Twin Lake. Or check them on their website at www.bettenbakermuskegon.com

© 2017 WZZM-TV