WZZM
Close

Road Warrior: Should your next vehicle be new or "new to YOU?"

The Exchange: Pre-owned cars

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:48 AM. EDT September 28, 2017

Anyone who’s been in the market for a new vehicle has asked the question, “should I buy new or pre-owned?”  When you work with a dealership like Betten Baker and you purchase a pre-owned vehicle, you get the assurance of knowing that what you buy is going to meet certain quality standards.  Robin Bouchard talked about the benefits of buying used.  Visit a Betten Baker dealership in Allegan, Big Rapids, Coopersville, Grandville, Lowell, Ludington, Muskegon, and Twin Lake.  Or check them on their website at www.bettenbakermuskegon.com     

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories