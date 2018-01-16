RV Industry works to woo young customers

Family RV Trip

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - They are the fastest-growing segment of RV buyers … young campers and young families. It's something the industry is taking note of. Aaron Pease is Parts Manager at General RV and he joined us with a variety of camping and RV accessories designed to appeal to this growing demographic. You can see a dozen West Michigan RV dealers representing more than 100 RV lines at the biggest RV Show in the state – The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show. Along with new RV's, they have a remarkable selection of RV accessories, campgrounds and travel destinations! The show runs January 18-21 at DeVos Place. For tickets and more information, visit www.showspan.com/GRV/





