RV Industry works to woo young customers

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:09 AM. EST January 16, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - They are the fastest-growing segment of RV buyers … young campers and young families.  It's something the industry is taking note of.  Aaron Pease is Parts Manager at General RV and he joined us with a variety of camping and RV accessories designed to appeal to this growing demographic.  You can see a dozen West Michigan RV dealers representing more than 100 RV lines at the biggest RV Show in the state – The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show. Along with new RV's, they have a remarkable selection of RV accessories, campgrounds and travel destinations!  The show runs January 18-21 at DeVos Place.  For tickets and more information, visit www.showspan.com/GRV/ 
 
 

