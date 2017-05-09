See how Skin Envy can help you reclaim your body

Losing weight

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight-Loss Center specializes in helping people re-claim their bodies by losing weight, gaining energy, and so much more.

Stephanie Davison explains how their treatments work in the video above.

The Skin Envy clinics are by appointment only so call 616-446-5111.

Right now they are offering a special to My West Michigan viewers, 50 percent off on Mesotherapy packages. And - as a special bonus - if you buy a Mesotherapy package you'll get a month of free B-12 energy injections.

Learn more at www.removefat.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV