WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Close

Shopping & Lifestyle Expo takes over DeVos Place this weekend

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:38 AM. EDT October 13, 2017

It’s the latest offering by the folks at Kohler Expos, who bring us the West Michigan Women’s Expo every year.

The Shopping & Lifestyle Expo features lots of opportunities to learn about local companies and services, and even do a little shopping.  We got a sneak preview at some great fall fashions from Leslie Plank, of Hawthorne Collection.

Shopping & Lifestyle Expo dates and times:

  • Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 15, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Ticket Price; $8 Adult, $6 ages 6-14, 5 and under free

Tickets are available online at www.KohlerExpo.com  or at the door.

 

 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories