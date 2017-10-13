Shopping & Lifestyle Expo takes over DeVos Place this weekend

(Photo: Fleszar, Christopher)

It’s the latest offering by the folks at Kohler Expos, who bring us the West Michigan Women’s Expo every year.

The Shopping & Lifestyle Expo features lots of opportunities to learn about local companies and services, and even do a little shopping. We got a sneak preview at some great fall fashions from Leslie Plank, of Hawthorne Collection.

Shopping & Lifestyle Expo dates and times:

Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 15, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ticket Price; $8 Adult, $6 ages 6-14, 5 and under free

Tickets are available online at www.KohlerExpo.com or at the door.

