Something for everyone at St. Cecilia's concert series

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A new year brings more great concerts to St. Cecilia Music Center!

Upcoming concerts will be part of the Café Series, Encore Jazz Series, and Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Concerts.

Cathy Holbrook, Executive Director, stopped by The Exchange to tell us more about these performers.

Ticket prices range between $35 and $55 depending on the seat location and the artist. Tickets also include post-concert receptions with some of the artists.

For dates, tickets and more information call 616-459-2224 or online at scmc-online.org or by stopping by the box office at 24 Ransom NE in Downtown Grand Rapids.

