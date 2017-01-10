Space-saving tips at the Camper, Travel & RV Show

Stock image of person outside a camper, RV. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Whether you are camping for a weekend or for a few months, clutter is something you want to leave behind for the camping trip.

Amanda Dipiazza, Delivery Specialist at General RV Center, showed us some great space-saving products for your next camping adventure.

General RV Center, along with many other vendors is showcasing their products at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV Show going on Jan. 12 through 15 at DeVos Place.

A dozen West Michigan RV dealers representing more than 100 RV lines combined with 200,000+ square feet results in the biggest RV show in the state. Along with new RVs, the show also has a selection of RV accessories, campgrounds and travel destinations!

