SpartanNash offers new line of products to local supermarket shelves

Our Family

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Next time you enter your favorite SpartanNash grocery store, take a look around. There’s a lot that’s new!

SpartanNash has introduced its Our Family brand to local stores. The Our Family products will be available in every aisle of the store. The company promises, “quality and value on everything from pantry staples like milk and peanut butter to non-food items such as batteries and aluminum foil.”

While Our Family products are new to Michigan, they have been around since 1904. You can find them at Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, and Forest Hills Foods, among others.

And, to celebrate the new product line, SpartanNash is holding a soup-making contest called, “Our Family is Souper!” They want cooks of all levels to submit their favorite soup recipe, and that recipe must include a minimum of three Our Family products.

The contest winner will receive $2,500 in free groceries. The deadline to enter is Jan. 31.

For full rules and entry information, visit https://www.ourfamilyfoods.com/soup-contest.

