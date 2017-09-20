St. Cecilia Music Center announces exciting new concert season

Strings

Grand Rapids’ St. Cecilia Music Center announced its 2017/2018 concert season featuring the best musicians in chamber, jazz and folk music. The first concert will be on October 26, 2017 featuring legendary acoustic guitarist Leo Kottke in the Acoustic Café Folk Series. St. Cecilia Music Center Executive Director Cathy Holbrook gave us a rundown of what the season has to offer.

Season subscription tickets to the 2017-18 Jazz Series and Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Concert Series are now available at special rates.

Series Subscribers are offered great benefits including:

15-20% discount off single ticket prices

Reserved parking on concert nights (subject to availability)

60% off pre-concert receptions ticket price - CMS and Jazz performances only

A pre-concert wine and hors d’oeuvres reception for $15 per person per concert is also available for all Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and Jazz Series concerts. (The pre-concert reception price is only $7 per reception when you purchase a subscription.)

For tickets, call 616-459-2224 or visit St. Cecilia Music Center at 24 Ransom Ave. NE in Grand Rapids. You may also order tickets online at www.scmc-online.org.

© 2017 WZZM-TV